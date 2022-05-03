Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German unemployment sinks in April as pandemic measures ease

05/03/2022 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A visitor takes a break as she visits a job fair for migrants in Berlin

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell in April, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday, though the effect of the war in Ukraine slowed a continued recovery seen since the lifting of coronavirus pandemic measures.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 13,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.287 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a decrease of 15,000.

"With the spring revival and easing of coronavirus measures, the recovery on the labour market continues. However, this development is being slowed by Russia's war against Ukraine," said Labour Office head Detlef Scheele.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was stable at 5.0%.

Provisional figures from the Federal Statistics Office earlier on Tuesday showed that the number of people living in Germany who had employment in March was at roughly 45.2 million, exceeding the pre-coronavirus pandemic level for the first time.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, 0.1%, or 41,000 more people, were in employment than in February 2020, the month before the start of the pandemic in Germany. (Reporting by Reinhard Becker and Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aGerman 10-year bond yield hits 1% for first time since June 2015
RE
05:18aFactbox-A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws
RE
05:18aRussia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions
RE
05:17aU.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia
RE
05:16aHong Kong's Q1 GDP contracts 4% y/y, worse than forecasts
RE
05:15aSouth Africa factory activity expands at slower pace in April due to floods - Absa PMI
RE
05:15a10-Year Gilt Yield Breaches 2% Mark
DJ
05:14aBP expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds in UK taxes in 2022
RE
05:14aUkraine's foreign reserves resilient amid war shock - central bank head
RE
05:14aBW ENERGY : 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
4BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
5HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..

HOT NEWS