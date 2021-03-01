German union IG Metall calls for strikes to secure 4% pay increase

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Germany's largest trade union,
IG Metall, on Monday called on workers in the iron and steel
industry to stage so-called "warning strikes" to raise pressure
on employers to agree to a 4% wage increase, reduced working
hours and re-training to safeguard jobs.
"There has been a V-shaped recovery during the crisis in the
main industries since the summer break. This means orders
recovered significantly by the end of the year," IG Metall head
Joerg Hofmann said.
Hofmann, speaking at a union event, said the outlook for the
automobile industry had also improved over the past months.
"That's why it is necessary to put the topics of job
security, shaping the future and stabilising income on the
agenda," Hofmann said, adding that employers had a
responsibility to do their part now by keeping purchasing power
stable.
The German consumer price index is expected to jump by up to
3% over the course of this year which would reduce real wages if
employers continued to reject any pay hikes.
Hofmann said employers were using the COVID-19 pandemic as a
pretext for job cuts.
Employers and the labour union last year agreed to not raise
wages and instead focus on safeguarding jobs during the crisis.
"We said let's put in a moratorium and you will secure
employment in return. But now, what we have to say is that we
already have 120,000 fewer jobs in the sector," Hofmann said.
In addition to the 4% pay hike, IG Metall wants to define a
framework for future collective agreements at company level
which should secure employment in the transition to electric
mobility and digitisation through re-training.
IG Metall, which represents 2.2 million employees in the
metal working and electrical sectors, often makes demands that
set benchmarks for wage negotiations in those industries and
beyond.
Labour union and employers will continue negotiations in the
coming weeks. Hofmann said he hoped a wage deal could be reached
before Easter in early April.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber. Editing by Jane Merriman)