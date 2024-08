BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Verdi union has reached a new collective wage agreement for cabin crews at Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the new agreement, cabin crew will receive additional workload bonuses, rest periods after stressful shifts will be extended and short-term on-call duties will be reduced, among other benefits, according to the union.

