Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German union calls for strikes at seven Amazon sites

10/31/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is pictured at a logistics centre in Mannheim

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The German labour union Verdi on Sunday called on employees to strike at seven different Amazon locations in a protracted pay dispute.

The strikes are planned to start on Monday at some of the distribution centres and will initially last through Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Amazon said in a statement that it offers excellent pay, benefits and career opportunities.

"No-one here earns less than 12 euros ($13.87) gross per hour plus extras," the company added.

Without giving exact figures, Verdi has demanded that Amazon raise pay in line with agreements the union has struck with the broader retail and mail-order industries in Germany.

($1 = 0.8650 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Alison Williams and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19pG20 offers little new on climate, leaving uphill task for COP26
RE
04:13pWorld leaders seeks ways to strengthen global supply chains
RE
04:03pPortugal's president to address nation this week as snap election looms
RE
03:51pAmerican Airlines cancels nearly 850 flights on Sunday
RE
03:42pBiden says U.S. will respond to Iran's actions, including drone strikes
RE
03:42pBiden says u.s. will respond to actions iran has taken against u.s. interests, including drone strikes
RE
03:28pBiden says 'God willing,' Build Back Better bill will be voted on this week
RE
03:28pU.s. president joe biden says his build back better bill will be voted on sometime this week "god willing"
RE
03:12pGerman union calls for strikes at seven Amazon sites
RE
01:49pDraghi says G20 a success, made progress on climate goals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3World leaders seeks ways to strengthen global supply chains
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes

HOT NEWS