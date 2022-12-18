Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes

12/18/2022 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employees handle packages at an Amazon logistic center in Mannheim

BERLIN (Reuters) - German union Verdi on Sunday called on workers at Amazon warehouses across Germany to support rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas business.

The union said that, in response to pay hikes that had lagged inflation, it had called on workers at seven German distribution centres to down tools unannounced in strikes that would alternate between different locations.

Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the United States, and Verdi has been organising strikes at the company's German sites since 2013 in a long-running protest over low pay and poor conditions.

"Colleagues are furious and don't want to be taken for fools by a company that makes billions in profits," the union said.

Amazon, which does not recognise collective bargaining agreements in Germany, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Verdi said Amazon staff in Germany earned several thousand euros a year less than their counterparts at companies with collective bargaining rights.

It said alternating strikes would hinder Amazon management's attempts to prepare for stoppages.

The union did not immediately respond to a question as to whether its Amazon members had been balloted over the strike action.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:46aMan, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
RE
09:34aChina puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
RE
09:21aBritain is 'resolute' on nurses' pay, senior minister says
RE
09:18aSouth Africa's ANC gathers to vote on new leader
RE
09:08aGerman union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. bank stocks falter as recession worries take hold
RE
08:33aAnalysis-Dismal election turnout puts Tunisia president's legitimacy under spotlight
RE
08:16aEgypt's president calls for lucrative local wheat procurement price
RE
08:12aEIB bank lends Tunisia 150 million euros in emergency support for food security
RE
08:11aEIB bank lends Tunisia 150 million euros in emergency support for food security
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
2New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
3It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says
4Berlusconi-backed MFE notifies Austrian watchdog about Prosiebensat.1 h..
5American Airlines ending agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines

HOT NEWS