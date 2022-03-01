Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says

03/01/2022 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - German warplanes are flying armed air patrols in the skies over Poland, the German air force said on Tuesday.

"Safeguarding the skies over Poland," the air force said on Twitter, above a picture of a starting fighter jet, without giving details.

A military spokesperson told Reuters the Eurofighter jets were flying missions out of Germany over Poland, a country that suffered severely under Nazi Germany in the last century.

Germany is also refuelling allied jets over Romania with an A400M tanker and supporting a multinational refuelling mission over Poland, according to the spokesperson, on top of having deployed six Eurofighters to Romania where they fly armed air patrols for NATO.

On Monday, Germany announced it would send Tornado warplanes and a maritime patrol aircraft to the Baltic Sea area.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aFlutter shares dive as UK lockdown gambling boom ends
RE
04:53aGerman warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says
RE
04:52aChina's Russian coal purchases stall as buyers struggle to secure financing
RE
04:50aUK mortgage approvals hit six-month high in January
RE
04:50aIEA ministerial meeting on oil supply set for 1300 GMT -Japan
RE
04:50aIea extraordinary ministerial meeting on impact of russia's inva…
RE
04:50aItaly's Draghi says ready to step up curbs on Russia
RE
04:49aIndonesia extends shelf life of astrazeneca's covid va…
RE
04:49aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Earnings; -2-
DJ
04:49aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Earnings; Russia-Ukraine Crisis Weighs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOPWRAP 11-Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment
3Bayer targets return to growth in annual adjusted profit
4Factbox - The top 10 Japanese companies with the highest average salari..
5Asian shares firmer as Ukraine market panic takes a breather

HOT NEWS