(Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index rose in March compared with the same month last year, according to data released on Friday.

Wholesale prices increased by 2% on the year, the federal statistics office reported. Compared with February, the index was up 0.2%.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Andrey Sychev)