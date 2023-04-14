Wholesale prices increased by 2% on the year, the federal statistics office reported. Compared with February, the index was up 0.2%.
(Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index rose in March compared with the same month last year, according to data released on Friday.
Wholesale prices increased by 2% on the year, the federal statistics office reported. Compared with February, the index was up 0.2%.
The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Andrey Sychev)
