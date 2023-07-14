June's year-on-year decrease was the strongest since July 2020, when the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic led to economic distortions, the federal statistics office said.
Compared with the previous month, wholesale prices were down 0.2%, the office said.
As wholesale price pressures fall, inflation in Germany could also continue to ease. Wholesalers are the link between manufacturers and end customers, and price changes usually reach consumers with a delay.
The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.
(Reporting by Friederike Heine; Editing by Miranda Murray)