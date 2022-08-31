German wholesalers see inflation wiping out revenue jump this year

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesalers see their
revenues rising by around 15% this year but expect soaring
inflation to wipe out the increase in real terms, the Federal
Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA)
forecast on Wednesday.
"In real terms, and this is the most important value, we
expect the economy to slow down and thus tend towards zero, if
not below," said BGA President Dirk Jandura. "It is alarming
when nominal and real sales diverge so much."
German inflation rose to 8.8% in August, its highest level
in almost 50 years, beating a high set only three months
earlier, data showed on Tuesday.
In addition, four out of five wholesalers surveyed by BGA
said they were having difficulties with the supply of gas for
electricity and heat generation, with one in five saying the
impact was "massive."
BGA's comments add to an increasingly gloomy mood among
German companies. Business morale in August fell to its lowest
reading since June 2020 amid high uncertainty due to the Ukraine
war, the resulting energy crisis and fears of an economic
downturn in the third quarter.
