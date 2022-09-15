German yield curve flattens, 2/10-year gap at lowest since August 2021

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields steadied on Thursday, and the German yield curve was at its flattest since August 2021, as investors feared more monetary tightening after inflation proved to be stickier than expected.

A flattening yield curve signals investors' caution about the economic outlook. It also suggests a central bank reaction to rising inflation may be seen as a hawkish mistake that could stifle growth.

The spread between 2- and 10-year German yields tightened to 26.2, its lowest level since August 2021.

"Curve dynamics is a clear indication that investors see moderating growth and inflation after a period of policy tightening," Unicredit analysts said.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, rose 4.5 basis points (bps) to 1.746%. The 2-year yield rose 2.5 bps to 1.435%, just off its highest since July 2011.

"European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane seemingly endorsing the hawks' narrative in a speech is another clue that the central bank has experienced a significant shift in its reaction function," ING analysts said.

Lane, seen as an ECB "dove", repeated the central bank's pledge to keep raising interest rates, adding increments "will be larger, the wider the gap to the terminal rate and the more skewed the risks to the inflation target".

According to Deutsche Bank analysts a further tightening, including a 100 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week, “was perceived as less likely (late on Wednesday) than after the release of U.S. consumer prices data” the day before.

Wednesday's U.S. data showed producer prices fell for a second straight month in August as the cost of gasoline declined further, which could allay fears of inflation becoming entrenched.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 4.5 bps to 4.027%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 227 bps.

"In this environment, BTPs remain well supported, with investors taking a constructive stance towards the upcoming general elections and risks of a more hawkish ECB likely compensated for by the presence of flexible (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, PEPP) reinvestments and Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)," Unicredit analysts argued.

Most analysts are neutral on Italian government bonds ahead of elections on Sept. 25, as both coalitions pledged to abide by European budget rules.

They also highlight that in her last press conference, ECB president Christine Lagarde reiterated the central bank's commitment to avoid so-called fragmentation.

The term refers to an excessive widening of yield spreads between core and periphery that might endanger the even transmission of monetary policy across the euro area. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ;))