Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German yields edge higher on hawkish ECB comments

07/25/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher from their lowest level since May after European Central Bank officials affirmed their commitment to bring inflation back down towards their 2.0% target.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said over the weekend the central bank would raise interest rates for as long as necessary to bring inflation down, adding that the ECB's decision at the September meeting would depend on data in the interim.

Separately, ECB governing council member Martins Kazaks said the central bank might not be done with big interest rate rises, adding that the rate increase in September needed to be "quite significant".

The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent on Thursday, its first hike in 11 years as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs.

Yields on benchmark 10-year German government debt rose 3 basis points to 1.053%, after Friday saw the biggest one-day fall since March.

German two-year yields rose 6.5 bps to 0.451%, following Friday's 26 basis point drop, the biggest one-day fall in two-year yields since 2005.

"You expect some consolidation after a move that large," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho, who highlighted today's German Ifo survey and U.S. manufacturing gauges as data points to watch on Monday.

The latest Ifo survey showed German business morale had fallen more than expected in July as high energy prices and the threat of gas shortages weighed.

A preliminary reading of a purchasing managers survey on Friday showed a contraction in business activity in both manufacturing and services in Germany, with company expectations dropping into negative territory for the first time in two years.

"With central bank rhetoric tilted towards the inflation-fighting mantra but business and consumer sentiment deteriorating by the day, high volatility is likely to stay," UniCredit analysts said in a note. They added that the macro environment pointed towards a further flattening of the euro-area curve.

Elsewhere, Italian yields were steady, keeping the closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at around 235 bps, below Friday's widest level of around 247 bps. (Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.26% 0.6785 Delayed Quote.6.20%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.17575 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.758743 Delayed Quote.8.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.23% 0.012292 Delayed Quote.4.01%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.979806 Delayed Quote.11.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aChina's Sinopec outbid for Russian ESPO crude in July - traders
RE
04:37aJapan slashes fiscal year GDP growth f'cast to 2.0% on global demand slump
RE
04:37aDutch retailer SPAR to enter Israeli market amid soaring living costs
RE
04:35aDrone saves 14-year-old from drowning on a Spanish beach
RE
04:33aGermany on cusp of recession, says ifo, after business sentiment falls
RE
04:33aPound struggles around $1.20 on economy worries
RE
04:32aGerman yields edge higher on hawkish ECB comments
RE
04:30aChina says Myanmar should resolve conflicts within constitutional framework
RE
04:27aOne fifth of UK households had 'negative disposable income' in June, says Asda
RE
04:23aECB's Kazaks says big hikes may not be over after July move - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips misses Q2 forecasts, cites supply chain issues and China lockdo..
2Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy t..
3Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife
4Schaeffler : to acquire Ewellix - Presentation
5TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria

HOT NEWS