German yields edge higher on hawkish ECB comments

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields
edged higher from their lowest level since May after European
Central Bank officials affirmed their commitment to bring
inflation back down towards their 2.0% target.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said over the weekend the
central bank would raise interest rates for as long as necessary
to bring inflation down, adding that the ECB's decision at the
September meeting would depend on data in the interim.
Separately, ECB governing council member Martins Kazaks said
the central bank might not be done with big interest rate rises,
adding that the rate increase in September needed to be "quite
significant".
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points
to zero percent on Thursday, its first hike in 11 years as it
joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs.
Yields on benchmark 10-year German government debt
rose 3 basis points to 1.053%, after Friday saw the
biggest one-day fall since March.
German two-year yields rose 6.5 bps to 0.451%,
following Friday's 26 basis point drop, the biggest one-day fall
in two-year yields since 2005.
"You expect some consolidation after a move that large,"
said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho, who highlighted
today's German Ifo survey and U.S. manufacturing gauges as data
points to watch on Monday.
The latest Ifo survey showed German business morale had
fallen more than expected in July as high energy prices and the
threat of gas shortages weighed.
A preliminary reading of a purchasing managers survey on
Friday showed a contraction in business activity in both
manufacturing and services in Germany, with company expectations
dropping into negative territory for the first time in two
years.
"With central bank rhetoric tilted towards the
inflation-fighting mantra but business and consumer sentiment
deteriorating by the day, high volatility is likely to stay,"
UniCredit analysts said in a note. They added that the macro
environment pointed towards a further flattening of the
euro-area curve.
Elsewhere, Italian yields were steady, keeping the closely
watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields
at around 235 bps, below Friday's widest level of
around 247 bps.
