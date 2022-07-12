German yields fall, spreads between core and periphery widen

July 12 (Reuters) - German government bond yields fell on
Monday on concerns about the economic outlook, while spreads
between higher-rated bonds and the periphery widened after an
ECB policymaker suggested a model for a bond-buying scheme
viewed as politically unpalatable.
Investors were waiting for data for German investor
sentiment from the ZEW economic research institute later in the
session and June inflation data from the U.S. on Wednesday.
"A deterioration in the ZEW indicator is unlikely to
surprise financial markets as investors are already pricing in a
higher likelihood of a future economic downturn," Unicredit
analysts said.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 4 basis points
(bps) to its lowest in almost a week at 1.179%. It hit its
lowest since May 31 at 1.072% last week.
Peripheral government bonds underperformed their peers on
concerns about the European Central Bank's so-called
anti-fragmentation tool aimed at capping borrowing costs for
indebted countries.
Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 1 bps to 3.305%, while the
spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened by 5
bps to 209 bps.
Portuguese and Spanish yield spreads widened by 3.5 and 4.5
bps to 107.5 and 108.3 bps respectively
.
The ECB pledged to buy more bonds from debt-laden countries
such as Italy to contain the widening spread between their
borrowing costs and Germany's that might hamper monetary policy
transmission across the bloc.
Hawkish policymaker Joachim Nagel said the ECB should model
its bond-buying scheme on the one announced during the debt
crisis, namely the Outright Monetary Transactions programme
(OMT) which allows the ECB to buy unlimited amounts of bonds
from countries that apply for a bailout from the European
Stability Mechanism.
Meanwhile, Italian Premier Mario Draghi met Monday with
Italy's president to discuss the future of his government amid
simmering tensions with coalition member the 5-Star Movement.
Several analysts forecast a quick monetary tightening in
2022 and a potential stop in 2023 as they expect the euro area
economy to slow down significantly due to the impact of surging
energy prices and a possible reduction in gas supply.
The terminal rate for November 2023, according to the
short-term euro rate (ESTR) forward, was at around 1.3% from
2.6% hit in mid-June.
Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from
Russia to Germany fell to zero on Monday as maintenance on the
pipeline began. Governments, markets and companies are worried
the shutdown might be extended beyond the scheduled 10 days due
to the war in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Kirsten Donovan)