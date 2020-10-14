German yields fall to lowest since May, Portugal sells bonds with record low yield

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield
fell to its lowest since May and Portugal sold bonds at a
record-low yield as threats to the bloc's economy from a second
wave of the coronavirus and expectations of stimulus from the
European Central Bank continued to support government paper on
Wednesday.
Anticipated support from the ECB has particularly benefited
debt from lower-rated, Southern European countries, which offer
a yield pick-up on the likes of Germany and would benefit the
most from the stimulus.
Germany will recover more slowly from the coronavirus
pandemic than originally predicted, Germany's leading economic
research institutes forecast on Wednesday while the
euro zone industrial production reading for August slowed
sharply as expected.
Portugal raised 1 billion euros from an auction, which
included eight-year bonds pricing at a negative yield, the first
time it has achieved a sub-zero yield on a maturity longer than
six years.
Portugal and Spain's 10-year yields are also heading closer
to negative territory, currently both at 0.13%
.
"It is part of a general trend of dropping yields in the
periphery and this is on the back of two things... the prospect
of monetary and fiscal support from the ECB and EU
respectively," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at
ING.
"Italy, Greece, Portugal, they all stand to benefit a lot
from ECB purchases and EU fiscal support when it materializes."
But analysts are mindful of potential risks to Southern
European debt as uncertainty remains around the ratification of
the European Union's 750 billion euro recovery fund.
"The market seems poised to look through adverse EU
headlines, which may pick up ahead of tomorrow's summit,"
Commerzbank's head of rates and credit research Christoph Rieger
told clients.
"The haggling and implementation risks look set to prevail
for a while."
Elsewhere, safe-haven German 10-year bond yields fell to
their lowest since mid-May at -0.58%, down 3 basis points on the
day.
Germany saw strong demand for its re-opening of a 30-year
bond, which raised 897 million euros at a bid-cover ratio of
2.4-times.
Italian 10-year bond yields fell to a new record low at
0.636%
Focus was also on ECB speakers on Wednesday, with President
Christine Lagarde saying it will review a key rule forcing it to
buy corporate bonds in proportion of their outstanding amounts
in light of the market's "failure" to reflect risks related to
climate change.
Chief economist Philip Lane and outgoing board member Yves
Merch, the latter associated with more hawkish views, are due to
speak later on Wednesday.
