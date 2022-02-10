Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German yields spike to 2018 highs as U.S. inflation surges

02/10/2022 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone government debt yields jumped on Thursday with German 10-year yields reaching levels unseen since 2018 after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data triggered a broad bond selloff on both sides of the Atlantic.

Benchmark yields on U.S. Treasury 10-year debt crossed the psychologically important level of 2% as U.S. consumer prices made their biggest annual rise in four decades, prompting investors to raise the odds of a 50 bps rate hike in March by the U.S Federal Reserve.

Yields on benchmark German 10-year debt rose eight basis points to 0.3%, a high not touched since December 2018.

"A rising tide lifts all ships," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Group in London.

"The reaction in core bond markets largely looks like a contagion effect and the understanding that if the Fed outstrips the ECB (European Central Bank) too aggressively, it will only add to the euro zone inflation backdrop."

Yields on peripheral debt, including Italy, also jumped, with 10-year bond yields rising up 15 bps at 1.924% a level untouched since May 2020.

Italy's 10-year inflation-linked government bond yield also rose meaningfully into positive territory.

Interest rate hike expectations have been rising on both sides of the Atlantic in recent days as policymakers have struck a hawkish stance in the face of surging inflation readings.

Money markets are expecting a first ECB rate hike as soon as June after ECB President Christine Lagarde signalled last week for the first time that a rate hike in 2022 could be a possibility to curb inflation.

Dovish comments by the ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, on Thursday failed to douse expectations of as much as 50 bps in cumulative rate hikes by the end of 2022.

Euro zone inflation will return to trend without significant policy tightening by the ECB, Lane said, defending his long-held view that the current record-high inflation rate in the euro zone was temporary.

The widely watched transatlantic spread or the gap between 10-year U.S. and German government debt widened to as much as 174 bps but remained still some distance from an April 2021 high of 194 bps hit at end-January. (Reporting by Joice Alves and Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting by Julien Ponthus Editing by Mark Potter, Bernadette Baum and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.33% 0.6303 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.89% 0.7242 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.20% 1.18738 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.79% 1.36388 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.35% 0.688587 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.79079 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.57% 1.14856 Delayed Quote.0.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.77% 0.011612 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.40% 0.01332 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
MONEX GROUP, INC. -1.57% 563 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.75% 0.67276 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.56% 0.870655 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pIMF says wants G20 support to strengthen debt restructuring framework
RE
11:58aSarah Palin testifies she felt 'powerless' against New York Times
RE
11:58aWindsor mayor says authorities prepared to physically remove trucker protesters if needed
RE
11:57aU.S. Congress passes ban on forced arbitration of worker sex abuse claims
RE
11:57aU.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
RE
11:56aCounterfeit parts present in many U.S. nuclear power plants -inspector general
RE
11:53aGerman yields spike to 2018 highs as U.S. inflation surges
RE
11:53aDollar gains, then slides after hot U.S. CPI data
RE
11:51aJan. 6 investigators find gaps in White House call logs -NYT
RE
11:50aLebanese PM signals difficulty in agreeing financial recovery plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins
4US Inflation rises more than expected
5Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..

HOT NEWS