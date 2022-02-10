German yields spike to 2018 highs as U.S. inflation surges

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone government debt yields
jumped on Thursday with German 10-year yields reaching levels
unseen since 2018 after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation
data triggered a broad bond selloff on both sides of the
Atlantic.
Benchmark yields on U.S. Treasury 10-year debt
crossed the psychologically important level of 2% as U.S.
consumer prices made their biggest annual rise in four decades,
prompting investors to raise the odds of a 50 bps rate hike in
March by the U.S Federal Reserve.
Yields on benchmark German 10-year debt rose eight basis
points to 0.3%, a high not touched since December 2018.
"A rising tide lifts all ships," said Simon Harvey, head of
FX analysis at Monex Group in London.
"The reaction in core bond markets largely looks like a
contagion effect and the understanding that if the Fed outstrips
the ECB (European Central Bank) too aggressively, it will only
add to the euro zone inflation backdrop."
Yields on peripheral debt, including Italy, also
jumped, with 10-year bond yields rising up 15 bps at 1.924% a
level untouched since May 2020.
Italy's 10-year inflation-linked government bond yield
also rose meaningfully into positive territory.
Interest rate hike expectations have been rising on both
sides of the Atlantic in recent days as policymakers have struck
a hawkish stance in the face of surging inflation readings.
Money markets are expecting a first ECB rate hike as soon as
June after ECB President Christine Lagarde signalled last week
for the first time that a rate hike in 2022 could be a
possibility to curb inflation.
Dovish comments by the ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane,
on Thursday failed to douse expectations of as much as 50 bps in
cumulative rate hikes by the end of 2022.
Euro zone inflation will return to trend without significant
policy tightening by the ECB, Lane said, defending his long-held
view that the current record-high inflation rate in the euro
zone was temporary.
The widely watched transatlantic spread or the gap between
10-year U.S. and German government debt widened to as much as
174 bps but remained still some distance from an April 2021 high
of 194 bps hit at end-January.
