February 07, 2024 at 04:35 am EST

STORY: Germans endured yet another day of strikes on Wednesday (February 7).

Ground staff at Lufthansa walked out at major airports to raise pressure in wage talks.

The airline said some 100,000 passengers are due to be affected by the industrial action.

It began early Wednesday morning and is due to run for more than 24 hours.

The leading Verdi union has targeted Frankfurt and Munich airports.

Lufthansa said only 10 to 20% of flights will now operate at the transport hubs.

Berlin, Hamburg and Duesseldorf have also seen strike action.

Verdi wants a wage rise of 12.5% for around 25,000 workers.

The union also wants a one-time payment of 3,000 euros, or over $3,200, to offset inflation.

Wednesday's strike is the latest to hit Germany in recent months.

A wave of industrial action has disrupted air travel, railways and public transport.