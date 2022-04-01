Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germans warm up to coal, wood amid high gas prices

04/01/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Natural Gas Pipes and German and Russian flags

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germans are snapping up wood and coal, despite the arrival of Spring, with an eye on climbing gas prices and uncertainties about the effects of a prolonged war in Ukraine.

Germany on Wednesday declared an "early warning" of a possible gas supply emergency, a sign of concern about possible disruption or stoppage of natural gas flows from Russia.

"Our phones are ringing off the hook," said Erik Passow, who builds furnaces and fireplaces, adding that supply shortages were also making it difficult to keep up with orders. "People want security, because freezing isn't fun."

Despite stable gas supplies, consumers and companies have been advised to reduce their energy consumption, with Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying "every kilowatt-hour counts".

Susanne Gasden is one of the people who has ordered wood for next winter, even though she has electric heating in her home.

"I have a stove in every room, and if for some reason the gas is suddenly turned off or we have an energy shortage, at least I have the ability to remain self-sufficient," she said. "It's a bit of saving for a rainy day."

Fuel dealer Richard Koegler said people were still stocking up on coal and wood even as cold weather was on the way out, adding that even before the war in Ukraine supplies had been tight.

"They don't order because gas has become so expensive, they order because they're worried they won't get anything at all."

Markus Stumbaum, managing director of a company that specializes in housing technology, said that, while the demand for electricity-powered heat pumps has increased, he was surprised that gas had come under criticism.

"When it came to gas, I was always of the opinion that the technology definitely has a future, because people are also considering biogas or synthetic gas. But right now, of course, everyone wants to convert to a heat pump," said Stumbaum.

(Reporting by Martin Schlicht, Stefan Remter and Susanne Remter-Neumeyer; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pAmazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form a union
RE
12:37pUkraine pushing Russian forces back in Kyiv region - Ukrainian presidential adviser
RE
12:36pU.S. to end COVID order blocking asylum seekers at border
RE
12:36pUkraine foreign minister says he has no information about who carried out Belgorod strike
RE
12:36pU.S. senators call for planting on conserved land in response to Ukraine crisis
RE
12:34pFresh blast heard in Russia's Belgorod - witness
RE
12:33pGermany indicts army reservist suspected of spying for Russia
RE
12:33pU.S. labor market powers ahead; unemployment rate drops to 3.6%
RE
12:32pU.S. may weigh up exemptions to ban on financing fossil fuel projects abroad-official
RE
12:24pRed Cross convoy heading to Mariupol unable to proceed, turns back - ICRC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
2Li Auto Inc. March 2022 Delivery Update
3Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Out of ISM Resources Cor..
44D pharma : Annual Report and Account for the year ended 31 December 20..
5China Tech Stocks Fall Further After U.S. Regulators Flag Delisting Ris..

HOT NEWS