Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany, Belgium pledge funds to tackle climate 'loss and damage'

11/07/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COP27 climate summit in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Germany and Belgium on Monday joined a small number of wealthy countries to commit funding to help developing nations facing damage and losses caused by climate change, committing 170 million euros and 2.5 million euros respectively.

While relatively small in size, the funds were symbolically significant in being announced as over 100 leaders gather in Egypt for the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit - where the urgent need for funding to support developing countries facing climate change-fuelled disasters is set to dominate the talks.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany would provide 170 million euros for a "Global Shield" from the Group of Seven rich countries for the V20 group of 58 vulnerable nations, aimed at strengthening insurance and disaster protection finance.

"We will also support those countries hit hardest by climate change in a targeted way in dealing with loss and damage," Scholz told the COP27 summit in the Egyptian seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Belgium pledged to allocate 2.5 million euros to combat climate change "loss and damage" out of a new 25-million-euro package of climate-related support for the southern African country of Mozambique from 2023 to 2028.

The Belgian government said its funding would focus on preventing and limiting loss and damage, for example by mapping areas vulnerable to storm surges, and rolling out early warning systems.

Loss-and-damage funding is less politically contentious than explicit offers of compensation for climate-linked losses after disasters have struck - which can be perceived as rich nations paying reparations for causing climate change.

"There is, I think, a moral imperative to call it what it is," Matthew Samuda, a minister in Jamaica's economic growth ministry, said of the link between loss and damage funding and historical responsibility.

"But beyond that, there is also the practical need of being able to access funds," Samuda said.

Previously only Scotland and Denmark had pledged funding for climate-linked loss and damage, as well as the Belgian region of Wallonia.

The United States and European Union have blocked poorer countries' past attempts to secure loss and damage funding, fearing acknowledging liability for their historic contribution to the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet.

    Daniel Ribeiro of Mozambican environmental advocacy group Justiça Ambiental said Belgium's pledge was "a single act floating in a sea of inaction by the global north".

    "Mozambique is just one of many countries facing this reality. This time we were the chosen, hand-picked recipients, but what about the broader systemic solution?" he said.

Scholz did not specify what the German funding would cover.

Dozens of developing countries have called for a deal at COP27 on a funding facility where rich nations would provide loss and damage cash to vulnerable states.

Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world and among the most vulnerable to extreme weather events.

Cyclone Idai, which struck Mozambique in 2019, caused about $1.4 billion in total damage and $1.39 billion in losses, according to an International Labour Organization assessment.

($1 = 0.9977 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Virginia Furness; editing by Janet Lawrence and Mark Heinrich)

By Kate Abnett and Virginia Furness


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:20pStocks rally, dollar slips on wide risk-on sentiment
RE
03:18pKuwait says to become carbon neutral in oil and gas by 2050
RE
03:04pBrent crude futures fell 65 cents to settle at $97.92/bbl…
RE
03:04pGreen Investment Group to launch battery storage platform
RE
03:02pGermany, Belgium pledge funds to tackle climate 'loss and damage'
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.50% to Settle at $6.9440 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pMastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
RE
02:56pHungary government could decide on new caps on food prices within days
RE
02:55pIreland to sell 8% of its majority stake in AIB in one go
RE
02:53pGermany should hike taxes on rich to finance relief packages, advisers say - report
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla pay goes to trial
2Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in one-day business trips
3Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
4Musk sparks debate on content accuracy with new vision for Twitter
5Analysis-Twitter's 'massive' revenue drop adds to heavy debt burden

HOT NEWS