By Joshua Kirby

Germany's trade surplus shrank a little more than expected in February as exports fell and imports rose, suggesting rising domestic demand.

The eurozone's most important economy booked an adjusted trade surplus--representing the difference between exports and imports of goods--of 21.4 billion euros ($23.20 billion,) falling from EUR27.6 billion in January, according to figures set out Monday by federal statistics agency Destatis. Economists had expected the surplus to shrink a little less to EUR22.3 billion, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Exports, key to Germany's economy, fell 2% on month to EUR132.9 billion, coming in below economists' expectations for an unchanged level. Exports to the largest market, the U.S., grew by 10%, while those to European Union neighbors and to China decreased.

Imports, meanwhile, increased 3.2% to EUR111.5 billion, driven by a leap in imports from countries outside the European Union, especially China.



