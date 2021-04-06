Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany, France see global tax deal in reach after U.S. pledge

04/06/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Scholz holds a news conference in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany and France welcomed on Tuesday a pledge by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to work on a global corporate minimum tax rate, adding that a deal among more than 140 countries was now possible.

The countries are racing to agree a minimum corporate tax by mid year as part of negotiations to update the rules for taxation of cross-border commerce for the first time in a generation.

Ahead of a meeting with her G20 counterparts this week, Yellen said she is working to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate. In comments on Monday, she also pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advance U.S. interests.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he was optimistic.

"I'm in high spirits that with this corporate taxation initiative, we'll manage to put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation," he said.

He added that any deal must include new rules on how to tax cross-border business by digital tech giants, which is the second focus of international tax talks underway at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

As part of a domestic overhaul of U.S. corporate tax, the Biden administration wants to set a minimum tax on U.S. corporations of 21% no matter where they earn the income being taxed, up from 10.5% currently.

Countries are negotiating a global minimum corporate tax rate and new rules for taxing cross-border commerce to discourage big multinationals from booking profits in low-tax countries like Ireland regardless where their income is earned.

"A global agreement on international taxation is now within reach. We must seize this historic opportunity," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who had clashed with the previous U.S. administration over international tax, said as he welcomed Yellen's pledge.

The proposed U.S. minimum is higher than what has been discussed so far at the OECD, which has been closer to 12.5% and happens to be the current Irish corporate tax rate.

With its much higher proposed rate for U.S. companies, Washington will be eager to ensure that the rate agreed internationally is as close as possible to its 21% rate.

A French Finance Ministry source said it was far from certain the proposed U.S. minimum would make it through Congress, where the bill is likely to face stiff opposition from Republicans.

"It won't necessarily be the reference rate for the minimum tax that gets decided at the OECD," the source said.

"We think that the shift in the American administration's position can breathe new life into negotiations with European countries with extremely low rates," the source added.

Sven Giegold, a member of the European Parliament for the Green party, said Yellen's pledge offered a historic opportunity to set a new international floor on corporate tax.

"The public coffers are empty due to the Corona crisis. Olaf Scholz and Bruno Le Maire should now take up Yellen's proposal and push for a global minimum tax rate of 21%. Now is the chance," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Leigh Thomas in Paris; editing by Madeline Chambers and Philippa Fletcher)

By Michael Nienaber and Leigh Thomas


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pGreenpeace stages Pacific Ocean protest against deep-sea mining
RE
01:00pGermany, France see global tax deal in reach after U.S. pledge
RE
12:58pWhite House says over 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week
RE
12:56pNet zero transition topped agenda in G7 talks on Tuesday, UK says
RE
12:56pBANK OF JAMAICA  : Update to Dividends Agreement with FHC and DTIs
PU
12:50pFrench prosecutors appeal for higher fines in weight-loss drug case
RE
12:48pGM to build Chevrolet Silverado electric pickups at Factory Zero in Detroit
RE
12:39pHalliburton's CEO earned $10 million more in 2020, despite pledge to cut pay
RE
12:34pIreland sees 'grounds for optimism' as Q1 tax take up 1% year-on-year
RE
12:25pS&P 500 resumes record run on economic rebound hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ