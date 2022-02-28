Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany Hires Banks for August 2052 Bund Tap

02/28/2022 | 09:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Emese Bartha


Germany hired banks for the syndicated tap of the existing 0% August 2052, with the transaction planned in the near future, subject to market conditions, said one of the bookrunner banks on Monday.

The banks hired for the transaction are BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P.Morgan.

The August 2052 Bund is currently trading at a yield of 0.467%, according to Tradeweb.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-22 0935ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -8.25% 52.03 Real-time Quote.-6.62%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -7.39% 10.998 Delayed Quote.7.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aWall St opens lower as West ratchets up sanctions against Russia
RE
09:38aBulgaria evacuates consular staff from Ukraine's Odessa
RE
09:38aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
09:36aFactbox-How climate change will impact the world's regions differently
RE
09:36aEMA : Unopened j&j covid-19 vaccine may be stored refrigerated at…
RE
09:36aMexico’s main stock index falls more than 1%…
RE
09:36aTSX opens lower as new sanctions on Russia hurt global markets
RE
09:35aUN climate report urges world to adapt now, or suffer later
RE
09:35aGermany Hires Banks for August 2052 Bund Tap
DJ
09:32aWall St opens lower as West ratchets up sanctions against Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Take Five: The cost of war
3Western firms head for the exit in Russia as sanctions tighten
4Wall Street set to slide as Russia sanctions hit world markets
5BP abandoning Russia shows disruption to commodities will be profound: ..

HOT NEWS