Germany Hires Banks for August 2052 Bund Tap

Germany hired banks for the syndicated tap of the existing 0% August 2052, with the transaction planned in the near future, subject to market conditions, said one of the bookrunner banks on Monday.

The banks hired for the transaction are BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P.Morgan.

The August 2052 Bund is currently trading at a yield of 0.467%, according to Tradeweb.

