Germany Inflation Accelerated in February

By Maria Martinez



Germany's annual rate of inflation rose in February at a faster pace than in January, but at a slower pace than in December, when it posted the highest reading since the summer of 1992, according to the final data released by statistics office Destatis on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 5.1% on year measured by national standards, in line with the forecast of economists in a Wall Street Journal poll. They rose 5.5% on year by European Union-harmonized standards, in line with forecasts.

Crisis-related effects, such as delivery bottlenecks and significant price increases as the economic recovery got under way, as well as in energy prices, continue to keep inflation elevated, the statistics office said.

"These effects are superimposed by uncertainties caused by the Russian attack on Ukraine," Destatis added. The current price increases, especially for oil products, aren't yet reflected in the results for February 2022

Consumer prices rose 0.9% on month by both national standards and EU-harmonized standards, in line with forecasts.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 0219ET