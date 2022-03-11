Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany Inflation Accelerated in February

03/11/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Martinez

Germany's annual rate of inflation rose in February at a faster pace than in January, but at a slower pace than in December, when it posted the highest reading since the summer of 1992, according to the final data released by statistics office Destatis on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 5.1% on year measured by national standards, in line with the forecast of economists in a Wall Street Journal poll. They rose 5.5% on year by European Union-harmonized standards, in line with forecasts.

Crisis-related effects, such as delivery bottlenecks and significant price increases as the economic recovery got under way, as well as in energy prices, continue to keep inflation elevated, the statistics office said.

"These effects are superimposed by uncertainties caused by the Russian attack on Ukraine," Destatis added. The current price increases, especially for oil products, aren't yet reflected in the results for February 2022

Consumer prices rose 0.9% on month by both national standards and EU-harmonized standards, in line with forecasts.


Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 0219ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.48% 110.72 Delayed Quote.65.95%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
S&P 500 -0.43% 4259.52 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
WTI -0.17% 107.19 Delayed Quote.66.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26aPity poor ECB - bluff, error or remix?
RE
02:25aUK economy rebounds strongly in January - ONS
RE
02:23aU.S. says North Korea tested ICBM system as leader expands space effort
RE
02:22aAfter S.Korea election loss, Moon's ruling party scrambles to regroup
RE
02:21aHeathrow traffic in Feb nearly 50% down on pre-pandemic levels
RE
02:21aU.S. says North Korea tested ICBM system as leader expands space effort
RE
02:19aGermany Inflation Accelerated in February
DJ
02:18aSWITZERLAND : The land that inflation left behind
RE
02:13aChina, U.S. regulators seen reaching consensus on audit, cooperation -source
RE
02:13aConsensus on audit and regulatory cooperation is expected to be…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
2Besieged Ukrainians endure bombardments, with no breakthrough in talks
3Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it
4Credit Suisse aims to nearly halve emissions financing to fossil fuels ..
5U.S., G7 allies to move to strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status..

HOT NEWS