Germany Issues EUR4 Billion in August 2053 Bund Syndicated Tap

By Emese Bartha

Germany issued 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion) in the syndicated tap of the 1.80% August 2053 Bund on Thursday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Orderbooks closed in excess of EUR40 billion, including EUR7.05 billion in joint lead-manager interest, the same bank said. Final orderbooks might still differ slightly from the level recorded at close.

The spread on the tap was set 10 basis points above the yield of the 0% August 2052 Bund, the same bank said.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 0547ET