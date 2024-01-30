By Emese Bartha

Germany issued 6 billion euros ($6.50 billion) in new 30-year Bunds with maturity in August 2054 in a syndicated transaction on Tuesday, with the deal size including EUR1 billion issuer retention, one of the lead manager banks said.

Final books at re-offer for the new ultra-long government bond exceeded EUR74 billion, the same bank said.

The spread on the new bond was set 4.5 basis points above the yield of the 1.80% August 2053 Bund, the same bank said. The new bond has a 2.50% coupon, and it was priced at 99.196, at a yield of 2.537%.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB and J.P. Morgan.

