Germany agrees pay deal with public sector unions

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany struck a deal over pay
with public sector unions that will cover about 2.3 million
workers employed by municipalities and the federal
administration.
The Verdi union and public employers said they had agreed an
inverse sliding scale of pay gains, from 4.5% for the lowest
income bracket to 3.2% for the highest bracket.
The agreement, which also includes a one-off bonus of up to
600 euros per worker and additional payments for nurses and
elderly care workers, will run until the end of 2022.
Government negotiators had offered 3.5% more across income
brackets, citing lower tax receipts due to the coronavirus
crisis.
The union, however, had demanded a 4.8% gain, arguing that
public sector workers, particularly in the health sector,
deserved a reward for their crucial role during the pandemic.
The European Central Bank has kept a close eye on German
wage negotiations for any sign that wage growth and might be
losing steam, potentially complicating its inflation targets.
