Germany agrees rescue package for coronavirus-hit airports

02/12/2021
BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany's finance and transport ministries have agreed a financial rescue package worth around 800 million euros ($970 million) for airports hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, a transport ministry document showed on Friday.

The package, agreed with ruling coalition representatives, offers federal government support to the Berlin-Brandenburg, Cologne/Bonn and Munich airports via equity, grants and loans totalling more than 400 million euros, the document showed.

The federal government will also reimburse 200 million euros of the cost of keeping airports open, while federal states will provide an additional 200 million euros for 12 airports, including Hamburg, Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

A prerequisite for receiving support is forgoing dividend payments for 2020 and bonuses for management or board members.

Separately, the state air traffic control authority DFS will receive equity support of 300 million euros this year.

The industry has demanded compensation of up to 1 billion euros to help cover the costs of keeping airports open even when there is barely any traffic due to lockdowns.

($1 = 0.8256 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Markus Wacket. Writing by Riham Alkousaa. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
