Germany aims to get 100% of energy from renewable sources by 2035

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany aims to fulfil all its
electricity needs with supplies from renewable sources by 2035,
compared to its previous target to abandon fossil fuels "well
before 2040," according to a government draft paper obtained by
Reuters on Monday.
Europe's top economy has been under pressure from other
Western nations to become less dependent on Russian gas, but its
plans to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030 and to shut
its nuclear power plants by end-2022 have left it with few
options.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck has described the accelerated
capacity expansion for renewable energy as a key element in
making the country less dependent on Russian fossil fuel
supplies.
According to the paper, the corresponding amendment to the
country's Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) is ready and the
share of wind or solar power should reach 80% by 2030.
By then, Germany's onshore wind energy capacity should
double to up to 110 gigawatts (GW), offshore wind energy should
reach 30 GW - arithmetically the capacity of 10 nuclear plants -
and solar energy would more than triple to 200 GW, the paper
showed.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has referred to
renewable electricity sources as "the energy of freedom".
