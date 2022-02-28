Log in
Germany aims to get 100% of energy from renewable sources by 2035

02/28/2022 | 05:15am EST
BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany aims to fulfil all its electricity needs with supplies from renewable sources by 2035, compared to its previous target to abandon fossil fuels "well before 2040," according to a government draft paper obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Europe's top economy has been under pressure from other Western nations to become less dependent on Russian gas, but its plans to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030 and to shut its nuclear power plants by end-2022 have left it with few options.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck has described the accelerated capacity expansion for renewable energy as a key element in making the country less dependent on Russian fossil fuel supplies.

According to the paper, the corresponding amendment to the country's Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) is ready and the share of wind or solar power should reach 80% by 2030.

By then, Germany's onshore wind energy capacity should double to up to 110 gigawatts (GW), offshore wind energy should reach 30 GW - arithmetically the capacity of 10 nuclear plants - and solar energy would more than triple to 200 GW, the paper showed.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has referred to renewable electricity sources as "the energy of freedom".

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
