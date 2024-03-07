(Alliance News) - Germany and Britain aim to enhance cooperation within NATO, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Thursday on meeting her British counterpart David Cameron.

Responding to a journalist's question on the possibility of Donald Trump winning the US presidential election, Baerbock said: "We talked intensively about how we could strengthen the European pillar of NATO, independently of who would be standing on the other side of the Atlantic bridge."

Berlin and London were agreed that the European pillar had to be strengthened, and this would be one of the main themes at the NATO summit in Washington in July, she said.

Baerbock said that enhanced security and defence cooperation between EU member states always implied cooperation within NATO.

Cameron said European allies should focus on demonstrating unity in the runup to the US elections, irrespective of whether they are EU members or not. Britain left the bloc in 2020.

This would cause the future president to see the strength of the European partnership irrespective of who wins the election, the former prime minister said.

Baerbock and Cameron were meeting on the occasion of the second Strategic Dialogue between the two countries at which cooperation on foreign policy is to be discussed once a year.

source: dpa

