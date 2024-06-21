BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors have arrested three people suspected of working for an unnamed foreign secret service, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Ukrainian national Robert A., Armenian national Vardges I., and Russian national Arman S. were said to be traveling to Germany on behalf of a foreign secret service to collect information on a Ukrainian who was staying there.

On June 19, they scouted out a cafe in Frankfurt where the target person was supposed to be, the prosecutors' statement said.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev; editing by Matthias Williams)