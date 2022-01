The countercyclical buffer will be raised to 0.75% by February 1, 2023 from 0%, while a supplemental 2% buffer will be introduced for residential mortgages, the BaFin said in a statement.

The decision will require banks to build around 17 billion euros in the counter-cyclical buffer and another 5 billion in the sectoral systemic risk buffer, the BaFin said.

