The headquarters of the group, dubbed "Artgemeinschaft", as well as 26 homes belonging to 39 members were searched in the early hours across 12 states, the interior ministry said in a statement.
"This is another hard blow against right-wing extremism and against the intellectual arsonists who continue to spread Nazi ideologies to this day," Faeser said.
"This right-wing extremist group has tried to raise new enemies of the constitution with its disgusting indoctrination of children and young people."
German authorities this month banned another neo-Nazi group, "Hammerskins Deutschland" with roots in the United States and raided the homes of 28 members after an investigation lasting more than a year in co-operation with U.S. officials.
