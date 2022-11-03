Germany bets on cheap tickets to help transport sector meet CO2 targets

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany is to introduce a
discounted ticket for public transport next year to encourage
people to cut down on car driving and help the country to
achieve its emissions targets.
Berlin aims to become climate-neutral by 2045 and cut 65% of
emissions by 2030 compared with 1990. The country has managed an
overall cut so far of around 40%, but the transport sector has
lagged behind, with 2021 emissions only 9.4% less than in 1990.
Germany's emissions cutting efforts will be under scrutiny
at the COP27 global climate talks in Egypt starting at the
weekend.
The new "Deutschlandticket", unveiled this week, costs 49
euros ($47.76) a month and covers unlimited travel in Germany on
local public transport, such as buses and commuter trains.
It is also part of measures Berlin is introducing to help
with rising living costs.
A more heavily discounted 9-euro per month nationwide ticket
that was valid just for the past summer is estimated by
Germany's transport companies association to have prevented some
1.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, but only
replaced about 10% of car journeys.
Germany's transport ministry has had to come up with an
emergency programme to cut emissions after failing to meet its
target last year.
The transport ministry has said reforming the transport
sector is more challenging than in other areas of the economy
because it affects people's everyday lives which cannot be
changed quickly.
"We must make progress in all areas of climate protection
but mobility is a fundamental right," a transport ministry
spokesperson said.
In Germany, famous for its carmakers, vehicles have become
more efficient, but the transport sector has not made much
progress in cutting emissions because there are more trucks on
the road now than two decades ago.
For instance, freight transport road emissions are 17%
higher currently than in 1995, data from Germany's Federal
Environment Agency showed.
Environmental groups say Germany must impose a nationwide
speed limit on motorways, abolish tax incentives for company
cars and stop production of combustion engine cars as early as
2025.
"A reform of the road traffic law is needed, in which cars
are still massively preferred at the moment," Greenpeace
transport expert Marissa Reiserer told Reuters.
Data from the Federal Environment Agency published last year
showed that a speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour on
motorways in Germany, where there are no speed restrictions,
could cut total CO2 emission from passenger cars and light
commercial vehicles by around 2.6 million tonnes annually.
Germany's ruling coalition has failed to agree on such a
speed limit due to opposition from the liberal FDP party.
"Of course, the speed limit is not the only salvation but is
a measure that can easily be enforced overnight then the sector
can devote itself to the big questions," Reiserer said.
($1 = 1.0260 euros)
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Markus Wacket, editing by
