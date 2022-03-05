Log in
Germany conditionally approves Tesla gigafactory

03/05/2022 | 02:09am EST
STORY: Tesla received a conditional go-ahead from the German government on Friday to build a lithium-ion battery factory outside of Berlin.

"Why are we in this particular location? ... Well I thought Giga Berlin had a nice ring to it."

The so-called gigafactory will cost an estimated $5 billion to build and is expected to produce half a million battery-powered vehicles per year.

The factory was initially supposed to open last summer, but building faced delays after environmental groups expressed concerns about its impact on the environment.

Now, Tesla must pass numerous controls, like on water use and carbon emission.

In response to Tesla's approval on Friday, its biggest competition, Volkswagen, said it would spend about $2 billion on a competing factory near its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, with plans to produce a new generation of electric vehicles called the Trinity.

VW has 25 percent of Europe's electric vehicle (EV) sales, compared to Tesla's 13 percent.


HOT NEWS