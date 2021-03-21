Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany considers compulsory quarantines for people returning from abroad

03/21/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - Germany is considering making all people returning from abroad face quarantine and compulsory COVID-19 tests after infection rates jumped above the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched.

The latest proposal is contained in draft plans, seen by Reuters, which will be discussed by national and leaders in a Monday meeting when they are due to decide on the next round of measures to deal with the pandemic.

At their last meeting early this month, the leaders agreed a cautious opening, over the objections of Chancellor Angela Merkel, who warned that more infectious variants meant the pandemic would be hard to control.

According to the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, the number of cases per 100,000 population over a week stood at 103.9 on Sunday, above the 100 threshold at which intensive care units can no longer keep up.

Public fatigue over lockdown measures, now in their fourth month, is growing but the numbers suggest state premiers may be forced to pull the "emergency brake" they agreed to on March 2, reversing the opening of some shops.

The new proposals appear directed at people considering holidaying in places, like the Spanish island of Majorca, which are not considered virus risk areas and therefore do not currently trigger a quarantine on returning to Germany.

Holiday destinations should be targeted "since we can expect that holidaymakers from many countries will meet in popular holiday destinations, letting COVID-19 variants spread easily," according to the draft plans.

Earlier, Stephan Weil, premier of Lower Saxony, told the RND newspaper group that the government's earlier decision to lift the travel warning for Majorca had been a "serious error".

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany has increased by 13,733 to 2,659,516, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday. The reported death toll has risen by 99 to 74,664, the tally showed.

The draft plans would also tighten obligations on companies: those who were unable to offer their employees the option of working from home would have to provide them with two rapid COVID-19 tests each week.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Frances Kerry and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28aBOE GOVERNOR WANTS UK BILL TO MAKE GOOGLE TACKLE ONLINE SCAMS : Sunday Times
RE
08:15aNew Realtors Pile Into Hot Housing Market. Most Find It Tough Going
DJ
07:57aChina's economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier says
RE
07:37aChina's economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier says
RE
07:34aSwiss lawmakers, business leaders demand improved COVID-19 response
RE
07:29aUAE cabinet approves programme to attract remote workers
RE
06:59aWORLD BANK  : Hoping Against Hope
PU
06:37aGermany considers compulsory quarantines for people returning from abroad
RE
06:23aU.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
RE
06:16aPandemic leaves digital laggard Italy scrambling to catch up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
2Oil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
3U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
4NIKKEI : Dollar recovers from post-Fed drop as higher yields support
5SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ