Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany dashes hopes of businesses for quick reopening of economy

02/16/2021 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Closed shop due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Tuesday dashed hopes of business lobby groups for a quick reopening of the economy, saying the country should not rush to ease coronavirus restrictions as this could risk another wave of infections.

"Business can't flourish if we get a third wave of infections," Altmaier told German television before a virtual meeting with representatives of 40 industry associations.

The minister said he recognised that lots of businesses were desperate for a prospect of an end to the current lockdown, but added that Germany was proceeding with caution for fear of new coronavirus variants in neighbouring countries.

Altmaier told reporters after the meeting he would work closely together with businesses associations in the coming days on a proposal to set out which sectors should be allowed to re-open and under what conditions.

The proposals would be presented ahead of the next meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 state premiers when a decision is also expected on how to proceed with the current lockdown which had been extended until March 7.

Altmaier also said large companies from now on should be allowed to apply for coronavirus emergency grants, adding the government had decided to lift a cap which has excluded firms with annual sales of more than 750,000 euros.

Separately, government sources said a coronavirus hardship fund for artists and other freelancers mainly in the entertainment industry is to total some 2 billion euros.

One government official said the federal government would shoulder at least 1 billion euros. Talks were still under way with state governments, which would co-finance the fund.

Merkel and state premiers agreed last week that hairdressers should be allowed to open from March 1 while other services and retailers must wait at least until March 7. Factories, offices and supermarkets have remained open during the lockdown.

Merkel and state premiers also agreed to tighten the threshold for a gradual re-opening of the economy, targeting an infection rate of under 35 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days, down from 50 previously.

The number of new daily infections in Germany has been falling in recent weeks, down to 3,856 on Tuesday, or a national incidence of 59 cases per 100,000.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Michael Nienaber and Holger Hansen; editing by Kirsti Knolle, Madeline Chambers, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aU.s. cdc says 5,968,542 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:35aSpain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism
RE
07:34aU.s. cdc says 15,015,434 individuals have received two doses of covid-19 vaccine as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:33aU.s. cdc says 39,670,551 individuals have received one or more doses of covid-19 vaccine as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:33aU.s. cdc says administered 55,220,364 doses of covid-19 vaccine as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:32aU.s. cdc says delivered 71,657,975 doses of covid-19 vaccine as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:31aPRINTED IN DAYS, A HOUSE : New York firm takes 3D printing to the next level
RE
07:31aUniversity of Alberta crowned National Champion of The Governor's Challenge
PU
07:31aMARKET CONCENTRATION AND UNIFORM PRICING : Evidence from Bank Mergers
PU
07:30aU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 27,542,421 as per update on feb. 16
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
3MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade ga..
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ