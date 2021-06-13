Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Germany's health ministry on
Sunday said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million
COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a
shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug
Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of
doses because contamination concerns.
"This is regrettable because each dose counts," said a
ministry spokesman in response to an enquiry by Reuters. "We
therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July
as quickly as possible."
