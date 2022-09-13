Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister said
on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with
China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries
and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade
dealings with Beijing.
Sources told Reuters last week the economy ministry was
considering a raft of new measures to make business with China
less attractive. This is the first time the minister has made
clear the tougher line was being translated into policy
measures.
Robert Habeck told Reuters that China was a welcome trading
partner, but Germany could not allow Beijing's protectionism to
distort competition and would not hold back criticism of human
rights violations under threat of losing business.
"We cannot allow ourselves to be blackmailed," he said in an
interview.
Habeck did not outline new measures in full, but said they
would include closer examination of Chinese investments in
Europe, such as infrastructure.
China has been Germany's biggest trade partner for the past
six years, with volumes reaching over 245 billion euros ($246
billion) in 2021.
But the centre-left government is taking a tougher line
towards Beijing than its centre-right predecessor, worried about
Germany's dependence on Asia's economic superpower.
On Thursday, Reuters reported the economy ministry was
considering measures including reducing or even scrapping
investment and export guarantees for China and no longer
promoting trade fairs.
Habeck said Germany must open up to new trading partners and
regions as many sectors were heavily dependent on selling to
China.
"If it (the Chinese market) were to close, which is not
likely at the moment ... we would have extreme sales problems,"
Habeck said, adding the economy ministry was contributing to the
new German-China policy, much of which is already in place.
"And from this you will see that there is no more naivety,"
he added.
Habeck comments come ahead of a meeting of the trade
ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy democracies in
Brandenburg this week.
He said the "fiction" of a united world with common trade
was over but that the United States should not be too
protectionist vis-à-vis China either.
"We must also understand trade policy as a new instrument of
power, also as an instrument of solidarity," he added.
Berlin also wants to examine Chinese investments in Europe
more critically, he said, adding Europe should not support
China's Silk Road Initiative, which aims to buy up strategic
infrastructure in Europe and influence trade policy.
As an example, Habeck signalled he was opposed to plans by
China's Cosco to buy a stake in a container operator at
Germany's Hafen Hamburg port, signalling concerns about Chinese
takeover deals are spreading out from the technology arena into
other industry sectors, such as logistics.
"I'm leaning towards the fact that we don't allow that," he
said.
China has not joined the West in imposing sweeping sanctions
on Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has also
not endorsed Moscow's actions as Beijing needs to maintain trade
relations with Europe.
($1 = 0.9943 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Riham Alkousaa
Editing by Miranda Murray and Mark Potter)