Germany expects EU deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine 'in the coming days'

11/10/2020 | 04:33am EST
Pfizer's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects a final purchase agreement with BioNTech and its partner Pfizer to be signed "in the coming days" for its potential vaccine against COVID-19.

"We will now bring this to a speedy conclusion," Spahn told a news conference in Berlin.

Spahn said he expects Germany will get up to 100 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Adair)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 13.91% 104.8 Delayed Quote.209.33%
PFIZER INC. 7.69% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.15% 4917.85 End-of-day quote.16.42%
