Germany eyes missile defence system from Israel - reports

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Germany might buy a missile
defence system from Israel, according to a media report and
lawmakers, as the country considers how to spend an injection
into the defence budget in response to Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
A missile defence shield for the whole territory of Germany
was one of the topics discussed when Chancellor Olaf Scholz met
with Eberhard Zorn, the inspector general of the Bundeswehr,
last week, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported.
Specifically, they spoke about a possible acquisition of the
Israeli "Arrow 3" system, the paper said.
The defence ministry declined to comment on the report.
Israel's Defence Ministry had no immediate comment.
Andreas Schwarz, a member of parliament for Scholz's Social
Democrats who is a budget spokesperson, told the newspaper such
a system made sense.
"We must protect ourselves better against the threat from
Russia. For this, we need a Germany-wide missile defence shield
quickly," he told the newspaper, adding: "The Israeli Arrow 3
system is a good solution."
In a landmark speech days after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of
Ukraine, Scholz announced that Germany would sharply increase
its defence spending to more than 2% of its economic output and
inject 100 billion euros ($110 billion) into defence.
Moscow says the goals for what Putin calls a "special
military operation" include demilitarising and "denazifying" its
neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies calls this a pretext
for an unprovoked invasion.
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of parliament's
defence committee, said Germany should consider various options
for missile defence, including against high flying ballistic
missiles which enter space for part of their flight.
"Israel produces such a system and it makes sense to not
only look into different scenarios but also to potentially buy
it as soon as possible," he told Welt television.
