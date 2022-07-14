Log in
Germany faces painful H2 amid Russian gas woes - econ ministry

07/14/2022 | 04:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gas compressor station, in Mallnow

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy weathered the impact of the Ukraine war well in the first half of 2022 but there are major concerns about what effect a further reduction of Russian gas deliveries will have in the coming months, the economy ministry said.

"Uncertainties about the continuation of Russian gas supplies are creating a noticeably gloomier outlook for the second half of the year," the ministry said in its monthly report published Thursday.

(Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2022
