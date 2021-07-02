Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany, four others oppose classing nuclear as green in EU

07/02/2021 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Germany has gathered support from four European Union countries around its opposition to classifying nuclear energy as "green" and sustainable for investment purposes, a letter to the Commission seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

By making green investments more visible to investors in its new rule book, or taxonomy, Brussels hopes, from next year, to help steer huge sums of private capital into activities that support EU climate goals.

Spain, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg joined Germany in saying investors concerned about nuclear waste storage could lose confidence in financial products labelled green if they included nuclear energy without their knowledge.

"We worry that including nuclear power in the taxonomy will damage its integrity and credibility, and therefore its usefulness," the countries' ministers said, adding that every EU country has the right to choose its own form of energy.

Countries like nuclear-reliant France and some eastern European states favour nuclear because it emits no climate-harming carbon.

The Commission has published climate-related criteria for green investments ranging from building renovations to the manufacture of cement, steel and batteries.

The nuclear issue, which is being dealt with separately, finds mixed responses even inside the Commission. The letter cited the fact that the question of final nuclear waste storage is not yet clarified.

Germany, already committed to phasing out nuclear energy 20 years ago over safety concerns, responded to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan by accelerating its national exit scheme for reactors. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04pSri Lanka extends exchange controls, bonds under fire
RE
12:01pJune jobs gain a notch for Fed, but participation rates raise concern
RE
11:59aGermany, four others oppose classing nuclear as green in EU
RE
11:58aEurope approves upgrade to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine plant
RE
11:55aIBM's Jim Whitehurst to step down as president
RE
11:55aFoxconn's gou, tsmc reach initial agreement to buy 5 mln biontech covid-19 vaccine doses each -sources
RE
11:47aBlack workers in U.S. saw gains in June, but racial gap persists
RE
11:41aU.S. to propose new rules requiring refunds for delayed airline bags -source
RE
11:39aOil traders stay on the sideline as OPEC+ talks drag on
RE
11:35aEurope approves scale-up at Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine plant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
3U.S. companies hire more workers; signs labor crunch may be easing
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global

HOT NEWS