Germany, four others oppose classing nuclear as green in EU

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Germany has gathered support from
four European Union countries around its opposition to
classifying nuclear energy as "green" and sustainable for
investment purposes, a letter to the Commission seen by Reuters
on Friday showed.
By making green investments more visible to investors in its
new rule book, or taxonomy, Brussels hopes, from next year, to
help steer huge sums of private capital into activities that
support EU climate goals.
Spain, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg joined Germany in
saying investors concerned about nuclear waste storage could
lose confidence in financial products labelled green if they
included nuclear energy without their knowledge.
"We worry that including nuclear power in the taxonomy will
damage its integrity and credibility, and therefore its
usefulness," the countries' ministers said, adding that every EU
country has the right to choose its own form of energy.
Countries like nuclear-reliant France and some eastern
European states favour nuclear because it emits no
climate-harming carbon.
The Commission has published climate-related criteria for
green investments ranging from building renovations to the
manufacture of cement, steel and batteries.
The nuclear issue, which is being dealt with separately,
finds mixed responses even inside the Commission. The letter
cited the fact that the question of final nuclear waste storage
is not yet clarified.
Germany, already committed to phasing out nuclear energy 20
years ago over safety concerns, responded to the 2011 Fukushima
nuclear disaster in Japan by accelerating its national exit
scheme for reactors.
