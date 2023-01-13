Advanced search
Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports - Chancellor

01/13/2023 | 09:57am EST
Germany's Chancellor Scholz and Iraq's PM al-Sudani hold news conference in Berlin

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany is in talks with Iraq over the possibility of importing natural gas from the oil-rich country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, as Berlin scrambles to diversify its energy sources to replace a drop in Russian fossil fuel shipments.

"We also talked about possible gas deliveries to Germany and agreed to stay in close contact," Scholz told journalists in a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Berlin.

Scholz did not give further details on the volumes of gas Germany hopes to import from Iraq.

Baghdad has offered opportunities to German companies to invest in using Iraq's natural gas and the gas generated as a byproduct from oil production, al-Sudani said, adding that Iraq wants to deliver gas through a pipeline via Turkey to Europe.

Iraq continues to flare some of the gas extracted alongside crude oil because it lacks the facilities to process it into fuel for local consumption or exports.

Germany, which used to get 55% of its gas imports from Russia, has been seeking to diversify its LNG imports to avoid heavy reliance on a few exporters, after deals with Qatar and the United States. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Thomas Escritt, Matthias Williams and Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.73% 84.37 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.67% 434.2869 Real-time Quote.-3.09%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.47% 153.0106 Real-time Quote.-22.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.59% 67.375 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.11% 18.7868 Delayed Quote.0.45%
WTI 0.30% 79.088 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
