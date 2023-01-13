Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports - Chancellor

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany is in talks with Iraq
over the possibility of importing natural gas from the oil-rich
country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, as Berlin
scrambles to diversify its energy sources to replace a drop in
Russian fossil fuel shipments.
"We also talked about possible gas deliveries to Germany and
agreed to stay in close contact," Scholz told journalists in a
joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia
al-Sudani in Berlin.
Scholz did not give further details on the volumes of gas
Germany hopes to import from Iraq.
Baghdad has offered opportunities to German companies to
invest in using Iraq's natural gas and the gas generated as a
byproduct from oil production, al-Sudani said, adding that Iraq
wants to deliver gas through a pipeline via Turkey to Europe.
Iraq continues to flare some of the gas extracted alongside
crude oil because it lacks the facilities to process it into
fuel for local consumption or exports.
Germany, which used to get 55% of its gas imports from
Russia, has been seeking to diversify its LNG imports to avoid
heavy reliance on a few exporters, after deals with Qatar and
the United States.
