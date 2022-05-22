Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany is keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal, says Scholz on first African tour

05/22/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR/BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Germany wants to intensively pursue gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday during his first trip to Africa, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and food prices.

Scholz kicked off the three-day tour in Senegal, which has billions of cubic metres of gas reserves and is expected to become a major gas producer in the region.

Germany is seeking to reduce its heavy reliance on Russia for gas following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. It has initiated talks with the Senegalese authorities about gas extraction and liquified natural gas, Scholz said.

"It is a matter worth pursuing intensively," he said at a news conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, adding that progress in the talks was in the two countries common interest

Scholz said Germany was also interested in Senegalese renewable energy projects. He did not provide further details.

On Friday, a German government official said Germany could help explore a gas field in Senegal.

Sall said Senegal was ready to work towards supplying the European market with LNG. He forecast Senegal's LNG output reaching 2.5 million tonnes next year and 10 million tonnes by 2030.

In terms of gas exploration, project financing and other questions, "all that is open, and we are keen to work with Germany in this context," Sall said.

UKRAINE WAR

Germany has invited both Senegal, which currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the African Union, and South Africa to attend the G7 summit it is hosting in June as guest countries.

Both countries abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation to demilitarize a neighbor it says threatened its security.

Ukraine and its allies say the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Speaking as African Union chairman, Sall said many African countries did not want to take sides on the war, while condemning the invasion.

"Very clearly, we want peace," he said, "we're working for a de-escalation, we're working for a ceasefire, for dialogue ... that is the African position."

Sal said he would visit Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks.

The conflict in Ukraine, a major grains and food supplier, has triggered supply disruptions that have pushed up food and energy prices in Africa.

"I expressed to Chancellor Scholz our serious concern about the impact of the war," Sall said, requesting international help to lessen the fallout for African countries.

Scholz will travel later on Sunday to Niger, from where he will fly to Johannesburg on Monday evening for the final leg of his tour. (Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Ludwig Burger Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47pDenmark's Topsoe plans Europe's largest electrolyser plant
RE
01:33pFirst baby formula shipment, enough for thousands of U.S. infants, arrives from Europe
RE
01:22pExclusive-General Atlantic plans $2 billion investment in India, Southeast Asia
RE
01:11pNew Zealand PM Ardern to visit U.S. to boost exports, lure tourists
RE
01:11pGeneral atlantic plans to invest $2 billion in compani…
RE
01:07pGermany is keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal, says Scholz on first African tour
RE
12:41pBangkok votes in new governor for first time in nine years
RE
12:40pPounded by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out concessions
RE
12:40pPounded by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out concessions
RE
12:35pHyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siemens Energy launches $4.3 billion bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa s..
2Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
3Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
4Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed ..
5Saudi Arabia's Alwaleed sells $1.5 bln stake in Kingdom Holding to PIF

HOT NEWS