Germany is keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal, says Scholz on first African tour

DAKAR/BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Germany wants to
intensively pursue gas and renewable energy projects with
Senegal, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday during his first
trip to Africa, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and
its impact on energy and food prices.
Scholz kicked off the three-day tour in Senegal, which has
billions of cubic metres of gas reserves and is expected to
become a major gas producer in the region.
Germany is seeking to reduce its heavy reliance on Russia
for gas following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. It has
initiated talks with the Senegalese authorities about gas
extraction and liquified natural gas, Scholz said.
"It is a matter worth pursuing intensively," he said at a
news conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, adding
that progress in the talks was in the two countries common
interest
Scholz said Germany was also interested in Senegalese
renewable energy projects. He did not provide further details.
On Friday, a German government official said Germany could
help explore a gas field in Senegal.
Sall said Senegal was ready to work towards supplying the
European market with LNG. He forecast Senegal's LNG output
reaching 2.5 million tonnes next year and 10 million tonnes by
2030.
In terms of gas exploration, project financing and other
questions, "all that is open, and we are keen to work with
Germany in this context," Sall said.
UKRAINE WAR
Germany has invited both Senegal, which currently holds the
rotating chairmanship of the African Union, and South Africa to
attend the G7 summit it is hosting in June as guest countries.
Both countries abstained from voting on a United Nations
resolution against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow
calls a special military operation to demilitarize a neighbor it
says threatened its security.
Ukraine and its allies say the war is an unprovoked act of
aggression.
Speaking as African Union chairman, Sall said many African
countries did not want to take sides on the war, while
condemning the invasion.
"Very clearly, we want peace," he said, "we're working for a
de-escalation, we're working for a ceasefire, for dialogue ...
that is the African position."
Sal said he would visit Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks.
The conflict in Ukraine, a major grains and food supplier,
has triggered supply disruptions that have pushed up food and
energy prices in Africa.
"I expressed to Chancellor Scholz our serious concern about
the impact of the war," Sall said, requesting international help
to lessen the fallout for African countries.
Scholz will travel later on Sunday to Niger, from where he
will fly to Johannesburg on Monday evening for the final leg of
his tour.
