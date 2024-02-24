STORY: Germany has legalized cannabis for limited recreational use - joining a small club of countries and jurisdictions.

The law was passed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition on Friday.

Health minister Karl Lauterbach said the goal is to crack down on the black market and protect young people.

Here's what's legal:

Individuals can cultivate up to three plants for their own use - and possess up to 25 grams of cannabis.

Larger-scale - but still non-commercial - cannabis production will be allowed for so-called cannabis clubs.

They can have up to 500 members - all adults - and only members can consume their product.

This is Alenka Genisi - chair of one club in Cologne.

"It is generally speaking an important step in a modern, enlightened drugs politics. And it is really really important that this endless, pointless, criminal proceedings that are ongoing at the moment - there are 180,000 cannabis criminal proceedings a year - that this stops."

It's still illegal for minors to use the drug - or for people to consume it near schools or playgrounds.

Some 4.5 million Germans are estimated to use cannabis.

Lauterbach said the country can't stick its head in the sand, with use soaring among young people, whose brains could be at risk by use of the drug.

He also said street drugs are becoming more potent, more impure - and more dangerous.

Germany's opposition argues the minister is promoting drug use.

One legislator said called the idea the law will curb use among young people "absurd nonsense" and compared the minister to acting like a "state drug dealer."

Germany is the ninth country to legalize recreational use of the drug, which is also legal in some parts of the U.S. and Australia.

Many more countries allow its medical use as a painkiller.