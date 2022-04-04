Log in
Germany moving step by step toward Russian energy 'embargo' -Habeck

04/04/2022 | 07:19am EDT
German Economy Minister Habeck meets French Economy Minister Le Maire, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany said on Monday its push to lower dependence on Russian oil was a high priority effort that was harming President Vladimir Putin, while it worked to "create the preconditions" for a complete halt to energy imports from Russia.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck was asked in a government news conference whether civilian deaths in Ukraine would prompt Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russia for energy, to back an energy embargo against Russia.

"We are working every day to create the preconditions and the steps toward an embargo, and this is also, in the opinion of the federal government and also in my view, the right way and one that harms Putin daily," he said.

The next measure would be to "reduce the dependency of Russian influence over oil infrastructure and to overcome it," he said, making specific reference to the 54.2% share Russia's Rosneft has in an eastern German refinery, PCK Schwedt.

The government was "working under high pressure" to resolve that dependency, he said.

Schwedt receives most of its crude oil via the Russian pipeline Druzhba through Poland.

Germany is increasing sanctions against Russian executives and politicians as well as Russian technical goods and financial flows, but so far stopping short of blocking itself from receiving oil, gas and coal, arguing a stoppage would harm its economy more than it would hurt the Kremlin.

Germany will face a steep recession if there is a stop to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil, a top German bank lobby warned on Monday.

A bid by Rosneft to hike its share in Schwedt to 91.67%, agreed last November, has been stopped and is being reviewed by Habeck's ministry.

As for Russian gas, Russian incumbent Gazprom on Friday quit various businesses in Germany grouped under its subsidiary Gazprom Germania, which also operates some assets and services in Britain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

It remains unclear whether the Germany government would want to mandate someone to run the activities, especially gas storage caverns of the Astora subsidiary, on German territory.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Vera Eckert; editing by Paul Carrel, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
