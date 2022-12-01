Advanced search
Germany must be more trade independent from China, minister concludes -news portal

12/01/2022 | 01:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Habeck addresses the media at a joint statement in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Economy Minister Robert Habeck wants to make the German economy, Europe's largest, more independent from China by focusing on alternative future markets, news portal The Pioneer reported, citing a strategy paper it said Habeck adopted this week.

Germany is seeking to reduce its dependence on Beijing and is developing a new China strategy, but it could be a tricky task with deep trade ties between Europe's and Asia's biggest economies.

In the 100-page paper, economy ministry officials called for a diversification of trade relations away from China and a new "technological sovereignty".

"While China is reducing its dependence, China's economic importance for the EU and Germany continues to increase," The Pioneer quoted the report as reading.

It is open "to what extent the Chinese market will still be open to foreign companies", Habeck's officials wrote in the paper, according to the news portal.

The ministry proposed, among other things, a focus on "alternative future markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa".

China became Germany's top trade partner in 2016.

German carmakers are especially heavily exposed to the Chinese market, with Volkswagen making around half its profits there. Germany, and Europe, also rely on China for certain raw materials, such as rare earths.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.94% 476.78 Real-time Quote.-13.44%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.53% 158.1 Real-time Quote.-12.55%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.49% 139.9 Delayed Quote.-21.17%
