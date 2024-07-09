FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany needs investments of around 300 billion euros ($325 billion) by the middle of the century to equip its power grids for decarbonisation, state bank KfW said on Tuesday.

"The necessary expansion of renewable energies makes suitable and flexible transmission and distribution networks necessary and requires high investment," KfW said at a capital markets conference at its headquarters in Frankfurt.

"The means for that cannot come from public funds alone but must for the larger part be mobilised via private investors or the capital market," it added.

The comments came as more than 150 representatives of infrastructure and pension funds, insurers, banks and energy companies gathered at KfW to discuss investment opportunities as Germany pivots away from fossil fuels and towards renewables.

Among the participants at the event are Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, Allianz CEO Oliver Baete, Uniper CEO Michael Lewis and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Germany aims to be carbon neutral by 2045 and wants to raise the share of green energy sources in the country's power mix to 80% by 2030, from more than half in 2023.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

