Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany plans 33% windfall tax on gas, coal and oil firms - sources

11/23/2022 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government plans to introduce a special levy to skim off 33% of windfall profits made by oil, coal and gas companies, which could generate revenue of between one and three billion euros, finance ministry sources told Reuters.

The levy, called "EU energy crisis contribution", would affect a low double-digit number of companies, targeting their 2022 and 2023 profits, and would be implemented by the end of 2022, the sources added.

Germany has been in talks over the levy at the European Union level and has examined several ways to implement the tax, the sources said, adding that the chosen instrument has the least legal risks.

The planned oil and gas sectors levy is different from another one Germany announced on Tuesday which would apply to electricity windfall profits from Sept. 1, 2022, and last at until at least June 2023.

The new levy would affect oil, coal and gas companies and refineries whose profits for this and next year exceed by 20% or more their 2018-2021 average, a draft finance ministry document seen by Reuters showed.

Katharina Beck, spokeswoman on financial matters for the Greens, said the planned levy can probably be circumvented on a large scale by companies moving profits abroad, limiting its revenue.

"The draft of the finance ministry for windfall profit levy for oil and gas companies falls well short of what is necessary," Beck said in a statement.

The gas and oil windfall tax should be between 60% to 80% to roughly correspond to the 90% electricity sector levy, Beck added.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.20% 84.71 Delayed Quote.12.66%
WTI -4.31% 77.914 Delayed Quote.6.62%
Latest news "Economy"
02:00pIndia to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports this season - ISMA
RE
01:51pGermany plans 33% windfall tax on gas, coal and oil firms - sources
RE
01:43pU.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
RE
01:41pUnits shut down at Ukraine's Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant - Energoatom
RE
01:40pCourt rules out Scotland independence vote without UK government okay
AN
01:38pInvestors back call for UK firms to support low-paid workers
RE
01:30pHalf of Moldova without power after Russian strikes on Ukraine - deputy PM
RE
01:28pKyiv hit by electricity, water cut-offs after Russian strikes
RE
01:25pVietnam's central bank keeps credit growth cap, defying expectations
RE
01:18pWhite House condemns attacks in Jerusalem
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
2Naspers 1st Half Operating Loss Narrowed On Robust Ecommerce Revenue
3PROSUS : Jefferies remains Neutral
4Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
5Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..

HOT NEWS