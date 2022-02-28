Germany plans new legislation to ensure gas storage is full for winter

"Germany is to maintain a national gas reserve in future," the ministry said in a statement. "This will ensure that the gas storage facilities are always sufficiently filled. In future, the market players will have to guarantee this."

Draft legislation on the plans would be introduced to the Bundestag lower house of parliament as soon as possible and passed in April at the latest, to then enter into force on May 1, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Miranda Murray)