Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany plans to make vaccination compulsory for some jobs-draft

12/05/2021 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The incoming German government wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters on Sunday.

Germany has been reticent about making vaccines compulsory for fear of exacerbating a shortage of medical and nursing home staff, but support has grown for the idea as the country has faced surging infections in a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, which are set to form the new German government on Wednesday, are set to present the legislation to parliament in the coming week.

The draft seen by Reuters said staff working in these areas would have to prove that they are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 or present a medical certificate to show they cannot be vaccinated by March 15.

As the country seeks to vaccinate or offer boosters to 30 million people before Christmas, the draft legislation also grants permission for dentists, veterinarians and pharmacists to be allowed to give shots for a temporary period with the appropriate training.

The proposed legislation extends until Feb. 15 temporary measures that would allow Germany's federal states to introduce more drastic lockdown measures if needed. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Emma Thomasson, Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pGermany plans to make vaccination compulsory for some jobs-draft
RE
12:30pDisney's 'Encanto' Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office
RE
12:08pMEDIA-ESA chief warns Elon Musk being allowed to make the rules’ in space - FT
RE
11:50aFormer u.s. senator bob dole, longtime republican leader, dies at 98 - cnbc
RE
11:46aTurkish healthcare unions plan limited strikes amid lira turmoil
RE
10:51aIndia detects seven more Omicron cases, making 12 in all
RE
10:42aSahel Leaders Commit to Ambitious Reforms to Support Access to Quality Education
PU
10:42aWORLD BANK : Nouakchott Declaration on Education in the G5 Sahel Countries
PU
09:42aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan to Visit Qatar
PU
09:26aS.Africans protest against Shell oil exploration in pristine coastal area
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS
2Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
3Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states
4China regulator says govt policies not necessarily linked to overseas I..
5Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worke..

HOT NEWS