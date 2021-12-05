Germany plans to make vaccination compulsory for some jobs-draft

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The incoming German government
wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for
people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical
practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by
Reuters on Sunday.
Germany has been reticent about making vaccines compulsory
for fear of exacerbating a shortage of medical and nursing home
staff, but support has grown for the idea as the country has
faced surging infections in a fourth wave of the pandemic.
The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, which are
set to form the new German government on Wednesday, are set to
present the legislation to parliament in the coming week.
The draft seen by Reuters said staff working in these areas
would have to prove that they are vaccinated or recovered from
COVID-19 or present a medical certificate to show they cannot be
vaccinated by March 15.
As the country seeks to vaccinate or offer boosters to 30
million people before Christmas, the draft legislation also
grants permission for dentists, veterinarians and pharmacists to
be allowed to give shots for a temporary period with the
appropriate training.
The proposed legislation extends until Feb. 15 temporary
measures that would allow Germany's federal states to introduce
more drastic lockdown measures if needed.
