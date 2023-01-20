Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany publishes plans to hit 30 GW offshore wind target in 2030

01/20/2023 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wind turbines of the wind farm BARD Offshore 1 stand north-west of the German island of Borkum

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany on Friday said it has drawn up new development plans for offshore wind turbine sites to reach a target for 30 gigawatts (GW) of installed wind power capacity by 2030.

The plans by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) will ensure that the target can be met, the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, there would be enough space for 40 GW by 2035, and possibly more than 10 GW on top of that by that date.

When the current government took power in late 2021, its coalition agreement stipulated 30 GW wind power, adding 10 GW to previous plans.

"The BSH plan, alongside our offshore agreement of November 2022 (with states and power grid operators), is another piece in our master plan to reach the high goals for the expansion of renewable energies," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

The plans represent a quadrupling of current capacity, which amounts to 8 GW. That statement gave no details of the plans.

Offshore wind turbines in the open sea have higher full-load hours than land-based ones, which appeals to investors and makes the renewable energy source suitable to help Germany hit carbon reduction goals as it withdraws from coal, gas and oil in coming years.

Germany aims to derive 80% of its power from clean sources by 2030, compared with just under half in 2022.

To speed up development of the offshore sites and override other uses, offshore wind has been declared to be of high public interest, and measures to create links to onshore electricity networks have been accelerated.

Because offshore wind can be turned into clean hydrogen via electrolysis plants, plans for a North Sea-originating pipeline to carry 1 GW hydrogen were also integrated.

There are also provisions to integrate Germany's turbines into a wider offshore network encompassing North Sea-bordering European neighbours.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert, editing by Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.21% 86.14 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
WTI -0.66% 80.545 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
Latest news "Economy"
10:42aBit Brother Shares Rise 14% After Formation of Special Task Force
DJ
10:40aTech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
RE
10:40aGermany publishes plans to hit 30 GW offshore wind target in 2030
RE
10:39aCanada unveils goal to support domestic rocket launches
RE
10:35aDavos 2023: Key takeaways from the World Economic Forum
RE
10:33aInsolvency at European storage terminal supports tank storage rates
RE
10:20aU.S. Existing-Home Sales Slid Last Year as Interest Rates Surged
DJ
10:14aErdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
RE
10:12aPeru president vows to punish violent protesters
RE
10:11aGabon's foreign minister dies of heart attack
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AIG Chubb, Netflix, Regeneron...
2Exclusive-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
4Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales
5Gamesa again spoils Siemens Energy's outlook for the year

HOT NEWS